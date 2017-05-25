Monaco Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: FP1 Result After Lewis Hamilton's Fastest Lap

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was quickest on Thursday in first practice at the Formula One 2017 Monaco Grand Prix.

Having won on his previous outing at the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton posted a sharp time of one minute, 13.425 seconds to finish top of the standings. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was close by in second, while Max Verstappen shone in the Red Bull to post the third-quickest mark.

Jenson Button, filling in for Indy500-bound Fernando Alonso in the McLaren, was 14th in his one-off return from retirement.

Later in the day, the drivers will return to the Monte Carlo circuit for the second practice session. They'll have Friday off before final practice and qualifying on Saturday, with the big race on Sunday.

Here's a recap of how things have played out in the early stages in the principality.

FP1 Recap

The Formula One Twitter account provided the results from the first session at this iconic circuit:

Given the congested track and the technical demands placed on the drivers, getting off to a strong start in FP1 is arguably more important in Monaco than any other venue on the calendar.

As we can see, even some of the most experienced drivers in the field still struggle to get to grips with the street circuit:

After some tentative initial runs, Mercedes started to show their quality midway through the session. Valtteri Bottas was the first of the two Silver Arrows to usurp early leader Vettel, although Hamilton wasn't behind him for long, hammering in a 1:13.425.

As was the case in the previous round in Barcelona, there didn't seem to be too much separating Ferrari and Mercedes, though, as Vettel nudged ahead of Bottas to within a couple of tenths of Hamilton.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

There were also some signs of life from Red Bull. Although Daniel Ricciardo complained to his engineers about the setup, Verstappen was looking feisty, as he joined Hamilton and Vettel in the top three with an impressive lap.

Further down the field, all eyes were on Button to see how he would fare on his return to the sport as a replacement for Alonso.

As relayed by the Autosport Live Twitter account, it took the veteran some time to get to grips with the new car design:

He did progress well throughout the session, though, getting plenty of laps under his belt as well as a respectable time of 1:14.954.