Ander Herrera Reportedly Top Target for Ernesto Valverde If He Joins Barcelona

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera will be a prime target for Ernesto Valverde if, as expected, he takes over as Barcelona manager.

Catalan daily Sport (h/t Metro's Chris Davie) reported Valverde has already informed Barca of his desire to bring in Herrera, with whom he worked for a season at Athletic Bilbao prior to his Old Trafford move.

United are yet to negotiate an extension to the Spaniard's contract, which has just over 12 months remaining on it, though Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is said to be treating it as a "priority."

Herrera would also make for a more affordable target than Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti.

While the pair are very different players, Herrera has shown himself to be excellent throughout his time at Old Trafford and really came into his own this year.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, he put in a man-of-the-match performance against Ajax in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday:

That came just days after being named as the club's player of the year, breaking David De Gea's three-year winning streak:

Behind the midfielder's baby face lies an intelligent and tenacious player with real bite to his game—one who can rile up opponents or outclass them in equal measure.

Here's a look at his numbers this season, courtesy of Squawka:

Ander Herrera Premier League 2016-17 Stats Apps 31 Goals 1 Assists 6 Chances Created 37 Take-Ons 30 Tackles 64 Interceptions 86 Clearances 62 Pass Completion 88% Squawka

The 27-year-old is a real workhorse and a nuisance to play against, as Eden Hazard discovered when Chelsea lost at Old Trafford in April when Herrera man-marked him for the entire match and neutralised his threat.

ESPN's Rob Dawson believes the player has embraced playing for the Red Devils:

Were he to move to Barcelona, he would likely approach the club with similar commitment and drive to succeed.

He also possesses technical quality in abundance, with excellent distribution, dribbling and creativity.

Barcelona are in serious need of reinforcements in midfield this summer, and while Herrera may not be the first name on many supporters' lips, the club could do far worse.

He's a key player at Old Trafford, though, so prising him away will be extremely difficult even for Barca, particularly after United qualified for the UEFA Champions League.