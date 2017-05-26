Angers vs. PSG: 2017 Coupe de France Final Live Stream, TV Info

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain will be out to ensure they finish the 2016-17 season in style on Saturday, when they face Angers in Saint-Denis in the final of the Coupe de France.

It's a crucial match for manager Unai Emery, too. Having come up short in the UEFA Champions League and relinquished their Ligue 1 title to Monaco, the campaign has felt like an underwhelming one for the Parisians. A win here, coupled with their Coupe de la Ligue triumph from earlier in the campaign, would send everyone off for the summer in a positive mood.

Angers, meanwhile, have made it to this stage of the domestic competition for the first time in 60 years and can approach this contest knowing there's no pressure on them.

A fascinating finale to the French season is in store. Here are the key viewing details for Saturday's encounter and a preview of how this contest is set to pan out.

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET), 9 p.m. (Local)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.)

Match Preview

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

Regardless of whether PSG do go on to clinch the Coupe de France on Saturday, the 2016-17 season will be considered a disappointing one.

Sure, success would leave the capital club with a domestic double. But in the big competitions, they've come up short. Monaco raced away with the Ligue 1 title, playing a stunning brand of football in the process. Meanwhile, PSG's capitulation against Barcelona in the Champions League will not be forgotten in a hurry.

Still, silverware is silverware, and Emery, who has come under pressure at times this season, will hope two domestic cup successes can prompt improvement next season.

However, according to reports in France, cited by French football journalist Jonathan Johnson, the PSG boss is still being scrutinised:

The Paris club should be too strong, though. While Monaco did win the Ligue 1 title, PSG have won 13 of their last 16 league games; they're still a side in strong form. In Edinson Cavani, PSG have arguably the standout No. 9 in European football at the moment, too.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The Uruguayan was given more responsibility this term after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic last summer, finally getting a run as the team's centre-forward. Cavani has led the line with purpose, intensity and aggression.

And while he does often spurn routine chances, his goal return from the current campaign is tough to argue with, per OptaJean:

With so much quality and experience in their squad, PSG will be expected to win this one comfortably. But Angers have showcased some fantastic spirit on their way to the final, no more so than in their semi-final victory over Guingamp.

Having taken the lead through Thomas Mangani, they conceded a penalty late on, giving Jimmy Briand the chance to push the match into extra time. But his effort struck the post, and, in dramatic style, Angers broke away to wrap up the tie through Karl Toko Ekambi, per Eurosport France:

They will head into this final, their first since 1957, in jubilant mood. But it's going to take an extraordinary effort from Stephane Moulin's team to pull off the victory.

That's because PSG, for all the flaws they've showcased at the highest level this season, are still a difficult outfit to tame. Emery has so much power and class to call upon, and while Angers will no doubt dig in on their big day, they will eventually falter under the waves of Parisian pressure.

Prediction: Angers 0-2 PSG