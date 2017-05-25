Manchester United Enter Champions League Draw in Pot 2 After Europa League Win

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

Manchester United's victory in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday has assured them of a seeding in Pot 2 for next season's UEFA Champions League group stage.

Per ESPN FC's Dale Johnson, the UEFA coefficient boost granted by winning the tournament guarantees them a place in Pot 2, whereas a top-four Premier League finish without their successful Europa League campaign would have put them in Pot 3.

United will join Manchester City, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and FC Porto in the pot, meaning they can't face any of those sides in the group stage. Sevilla, Napoli or Tottenham Hotspur could occupy the final place in the grouping depending on the qualification process.

The Red Devils will still have to face a Pot 1 team, though they can't be drawn against Chelsea.

They could, however, draw Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus or AS Monaco, or receive a slightly kinder draw and face Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk or Spartak Moscow.

By contrast, Liverpool, who finished in the top four but played no European football this year, will be in Pot 3 provided they come through the qualifying rounds.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Per the Mirror's Alex Richards, manager Jose Mourinho was delighted with United's method of qualification:

"We prefer this way than finish fourth, third or second, we finish this way. We got the objective of getting back to the Champions League, and we get a very important title. A title that closes the lot, an important title in world football."

The Special One may or may not have been aware of the impact winning would have on their seeding, but he has a point.

While United fans might be disappointed with sixth place in the league, a major European trophy trumps a top-four finish.

Football writer Liam Canning was also pleased with the manner of United's qualification:

The Red Devils qualifying for Pot 2 will help them immensely when it comes to the group-stage draw next season, and they could even have realistic ambitions of winning their group depending on which Pot 1 club they're drawn with.

United will need to improve significantly in the meantime, though, as the standard of their play has frequently been poor this year.

Against the calibre of opposition they could face in the Champions League, they'll need to be playing far better if they're to progress far.