NFL Reportedly Won't Allow Dunking over Goalposts in Relaxed Celebration Rules

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The NFL reportedly won't allow players to dunk over the crossbar after scoring touchdowns despite passing rules to relax celebration penalties, according to ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert.

On Tuesday, commissioner Roger Goodell released a letter confirming the NFL would give players more leeway with regard to end-zone celebrations. Specifically, the letter stated players would now be allowed to use the football as a prop, participate in group demonstrations and celebrate on the ground free of penalty.

In the letter, Goodell did not address dunking the ball over the crossbar. Rather, he stated more broadly that "offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent, will still be penalized."

And as Seifert noted: "Dunking falls under that category because of the possibility that the goalpost could be dislodged and require repairs. It also violates a rule that remains in place: using the goal post as a prop."

As was the case in the past, players will be assessed a 15-yard penalty if they choose to show off their hops.