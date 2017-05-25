DeSean Jackson Responds to OC Saying He Only Joined Buccaneers for Money

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken told reporters last week that DeSean Jackson signed with the team "because of the money," and the veteran wideout offered a response on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media at organized team activities on Tuesday, Jackson said taking the highest offer on the table was a no-brainer.

"I think anybody—everybody sitting in this room—if you had a chance to get a pay rise or whatever, I think you would take the same addition," he said, according to Pewter Report's Mark Cook. "So, it's really not all about money. It definitely plays a key part, but I play this game at a high level and you get rewarded for what you do. So, just going out there and putting it in on the field and once you do that, then [you get] the results."

Jackson also said he's not going to let perception dictate how he performs.

"I expect high expectations for myself. I don't let anyone else really control that. I ask the same thing from myself, my family, people that work for me, so I understand that. One thing about myself is I'm a professional, I go out there and the results show for themselves. However someone feels, that's how they feel. I know when it comes time to play games and I'm out there on the field, I'm going to give it all I've got to help my team win games."

Jackson and the Bucs agreed to a three-year, $33.5 million deal, with $20 million guaranteed, shortly after free agency opened in March, and Monken made it clear last week that the 30-year-old wouldn't be allowed to coast after cashing out.

"Don't give me all that bull about you came here because of the weather and Jameis," he said, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. "No. You came here because we paid you the most. You need to play like that. He gets that. He's smart enough to understand that."

While the pressure may already be on, Jackson is in a situation where he should flourish.

Jameis Winston is starting to develop into one of the league's better young quarterbacks, and Mike Evans has entered an elite tier of receivers after racking up 3,578 yards and 27 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons.

As a result, Jackson should have plenty of room to stretch the field and live up to his billing as a top-notch vertical threat a season after he led the league in yards per reception (17.9).