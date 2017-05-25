John Elway Says He Plans to Sign Extension Before Season Opener

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway is entering the final year of his contract, but he said, "I don't think there will be any doubt," when discussing the likelihood a new deal will be done before the 2017 season, per Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press.

"We're continuing to work at it," Elway explained Wednesday. "I don't see any problems with that. I look forward to being here with the Broncos for a long time."

Stapleton noted team president Joe Ellis wanted a deal in place earlier in the year, but Elway was too busy bolstering the roster and hiring head coach Vance Joseph after Gary Kubiak retired.

Elway eased any worries from the Broncos faithful he might bolt elsewhere when he said, "This will always be my home." In addition to his work in the front office, Elway was a Hall of Fame quarterback for Denver who won two Super Bowls.

He joined the front office in 2011, and the Broncos have enjoyed sustained success ever since. The 2016 season was the team's first since 2010 it didn't win the AFC West, and it won a Super Bowl and reached another during that span.