Willie Stargell's Family Upset Widow Auctioning Hall of Famer's Memorabilia

Rich Pilling/Getty Images

Several members of Willie Stargell's family are upset that his widow has decided to auction off pieces of valuable memorabilia.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jill Beckman, Stargell's ex-wife, Dolores Stargell, is particularly angered that Margaret Weller-Stargell has decided to auction off items belonging to the Hall of Famer because her family is living in poverty.

Stargell's family members have since expressed their frustrations with the auction in a post on Facebook.

"As Willie Stargell's children, we were completely blindsided to learn of the upcoming May 24th auction of some of our Dad's most endeared treasures – rings, trophies and plaques. These are items that celebrated and honored his major league career as well as represented moments we all shared with him. ...

"We are his grown children and were not honored, forewarned or offered the right of first refusal to make a fair offer on Dad's belongings."

The family also said that while the sale is legal, it's a "travesty" Stargell's widow was allowed to auction such personal items to the public.

"Nonetheless, we find ourselves with little to no recourse other than to voice our discontent and ask for your help as family and friends," the family added. "For those who know and love us understand, this cry for help is out of exhaustion as we tried to approach every conceivable option in the short timeline afforded."



According to Beckman, the most notable items up for sale include Stargell's 1979 National League MVP award and his 1979 World Series ring. Stargell's Hall of Fame induction ring will also be auctioned off.

The bidding, which started on May 24, is scheduled to remain open until June 10.