Marshawn Lynch Held Out of OTAs by Raiders

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Marshawn Lynch has been a spectator for the start of the Oakland Raiders' organized team activities as he gets acclimated to life with the Silver and Black.

According to ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez, Lynch has been an "observer" thus far and hasn't participated in drills.

"Yeah, he's doing great, he's doing great," head coach Jack Del Rio said, per Gutierrez. "He'll continue to do the things that we're asking him to do. He's really soaking up the system. He's doing a great job fitting in. ...

"We have no issues there. He's been here like he said he'd be here. Really committed."

Because Lynch hasn't stepped on the professional gridiron since the Seattle Seahawks' January 2016 playoff loss to the Carolina Panthers, easing him into things makes sense.

But once Lynch does fully grasp the playbook and get acclimated to life in the Raiders backfield, there's a real chance he re-emerges as one of the NFL's premier running backs.

Although he's 31 years old and was limited to seven appearances during the 2015 season due to injuries, Lynch has been set up to succeed in Oakland since he'll be running behind an offensive line that finished last season ranked as the NFL's fourth-best unit, according to Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson.

Also consider that defenses will have to key in on a burgeoning passing game led by Derek Carr, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, and Lynch may be able to run against softer fronts than he did during his last few seasons in Seattle.