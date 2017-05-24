4-Star SF Prospect Brandon Slater Commits to Villanova over Maryland, Louisville

Credit: Scout.com

Brandon Slater, a 4-star small forward from Fairfax, Virginia, announced Wednesday he has committed to play for the Villanova Wildcats.

The class of 2018 prospect chose the reigning Big East champions over Maryland, Louisville, Virginia, Syracuse and a host of other schools.

According to Scout.com, Slater is the 30th-ranked prospect among all 2018 recruits and the sixth-ranked small forward. Furthermore, he's the No. 3 small forward in the East Region and top player at his position in the state of Virginia.

And at 6'6" and 180 pounds with room to add muscle to his frame, Slater has the makings of a future two-way standout, as Scout.com's Evan Daniels noted:

"I'm definitely going to have to get better at everything," Slater told Daniels. "I can be a better presence, but I can lock up the best player, make the right passes and be the energy guy and do anything else that they need."

For the Wildcats, Slater represents another high-quality addition on the wing.

Not only will Slater arrive in 2018 bursting with potential, but the Wildcats nabbed a pair of 4-star forwards to headline their 2017 recruiting class in Jermaine Samuels and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree.

