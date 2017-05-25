NBA Mock Draft 2017: Latest Projections for Polarizing Prospects

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Polarizing prospects aren't an uncommon feature of NBA drafts.

Look at a year ago, where guys like Thon Maker and Skal Labissiere led the way in this regard. The former flashed major upside for the Milwaukee Bucks while playing some key minutes in the postseason, and the latter did the same down the stretch for the Sacramento Kings while flying under the radar.

Polarizing players don't always pan out, of course, but the two above show how off pre-draft thoughts about prospects can be at times.

Whether it's injury history, a limited skill set or something else, the 2017 draft class doesn't lack for these sort of players once again. Let's analyze a few after a look at a full mock draft.

2017 NBA Mock Draft

Team Player 1. Celtics (via BKN) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2. Lakers Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 3. 76ers Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 4. Suns Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 5. Kings (via PHI) Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 6. Magic De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 7. Timberwolves Frank Ntilikina, G, France 8. Knicks Harry Giles, F, Duke 9. Mavericks Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 10. Kings (via NO) Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 11. Hornets Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 12. Pistons Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 13. Nuggets Ivan Rabb, F, California 14. Heat Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 15. Trail Blazers Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia 16. Bulls John Collins, F, Wake Forest 17. Bucks Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina 18. Pacers Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 19. Hawks Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany 20. Trail Blazers (via MEM) OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 21. Thunder TJ Leaf, F, UCLA 22. Nets (via WAS) Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State 23. Raptors (via LAC) Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan 24. Jazz Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA 25. Magic (via TOR) Jordan Bell, F, Oregon 26. Trail Blazers (via CLE) Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville 27. Nets (via BOS) Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina 28. Lakers (via HOU) Jonathan Jeanne, C, France 29. Spurs Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue 30. Jazz (via GSW) Luke Kennard, G, Duke Author's projections.

Projections for Polarizing Prospects

8. Knicks: Harry Giles, F, Duke

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's not too hard to see why Duke's Harry Giles has scouts and analysts divided.

Giles initially blew scouts away at 14 years old by appearing at USA Basketball camp. Since, though, he's had two significant knee injuries and didn't post notable numbers at Duke during his brief stay.

Still, some will outright look past the medical history here because Giles comes in at 6'11" and 232 pounds with a 7'3¼" wingspan and is all of 19 years old. Were the injuries not an issue, some might not have a problem calling Giles the best two-way player in the draft when it comes to upside because of the way he uses his explosive athleticism on both ends of the court.

Detractors, though, will not only point out the medicals, but stress how Giles now has a lack of experience thanks to his little time on the court at Duke.

Giles' eventual landing spot might come down to whether medicals flag him or not, as an ESPN.com scouting report noted: "If he's cleared, he has a great shot at the lottery. If he's red or yellow flagged, he could fall a few spots, depending on what the doctors say. But based on pure talent, he remains one of the top prospects in this draft."

Presuming the medicals don't come out terrible, it's hard to argue against Giles as a top-10 prospect. He fits where the game of basketball continues to go incredibly well, and though he might take some time to develop, he boasts arguably more upside than any player in the class.

For a team like the New York Knicks, which needs time to figure out the Carmelo Anthony situation and other factors plaguing the rebuild, grabbing a prospect like Giles who can grow alongside Kristaps Porzingis is a big win.

12. Pistons: Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Some sentences get NBA evaluators excited no matter what.

"A 7'0" forward who can shoot from range" is one of those.

So is the case for Arizona's Lauri Markkanen. He's a giant 20-year-old player with a guard's mentality who averaged 15.6 points per game last year alongside 7.2 rebounds. The real attraction for scouts was his shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from deep.

That guard mentality is also a problem. When a guy Markkanen's size has weaknesses ESPN.com listed as "paint moves" and "rebounding," there's a problem.

Still, the allure here is the shooting first and foremost. DraftExpress' Mike Schmitz and Matt Kamalsky explained where it came from: "A versatile jump shooter, the freshman did the majority of his scoring in spot-up and pick-and-pop situations, but also used his athleticism to attack closeouts, score on put backs, flashed face-up ability in the midrange, made shots off the dribble at a nice rate and was even utilized off ball screens."

On one hand, big men who can shoot this well don't come around often. On the other, teams picking in Markkanen's range aren't close to making the playoffs. Once they fight for such a spot, a player like Markkanen becomes a liability as the competition increases.

Either way, the Detroit Pistons pull the trigger in the mock above, getting a complementary big guy they can put next to Andre Drummond or bring off the bench. Markkanen probably shouldn't be a starter as a rookie anyway, so for now, he'd give the Pistons improved depth to help them better compete in the Eastern Conference.

30. Jazz (via GSW): Luke Kennard, G, Duke

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

Duke's Luke Kennard follows a similar theme.

Kennard looks the part at 6'6" and 196 pounds and scored 19.5 points per game last year on 48.9 percent shooting and 43.8 from deep.

But scoring in bunches at the collegiate level doesn't always equate to success at the pro level. Kennard can shoot lights out a times and make plays off pick-and-rolls, but he's not athletic enough for a wing player (he didn't even test at the combine) and the same issue plagues him on the defensive end of the court.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman hinted at the best-case scenario: "His shooting, strong skill level and basketball IQ suggest Kennard can carve out a supporting role, even if his one-on-one game and finishing at the rim fail to carry over."

Granted, in the mock above, there's nothing wrong with getting a rotational shooter with the final pick of the first round. The Utah Jazz do just that, getting a nice complementary piece who can provide insurance alongside Rodney Hood and Joe Ingles, if not show up in small-ball lineups regardless of what happens with Gordon Hayward.

But Kennard's lack of athleticism is a major red flag for some, as the premium on shooting in the NBA can only go so far. He's a first-round pick, but where he lands based on how the league feels about him is one of the more interesting situations to watch in this year's draft.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.