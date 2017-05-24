Leonard Fournette, Cam Robinson to Be Eased into Jaguars' 1st-Team Reps

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Rookies Leonard Fournette and Cam Robinson will not be handed spots on the Jacksonville Jaguars' first team.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, the former LSU running back and Alabama offensive tackle didn't take snaps with the first team during the portion of Tuesday's organized team activities open to the media.

"Early on, I try to tend to stay away from that," Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone said, per DiRocco. "Just from a fact of, you really haven't earned anything and it is really about protecting them a little bit more and protecting how they acclimate themselves into the team. I think it is always better if they keep their mouths shut and work extremely hard and start making some plays first before they get up there with the first group and do things of that nature."

DiRocco pointed out Robinson and Fournette will both likely be eased into primary roles. As for Fournette, Jacksonville used the No. 4 pick on him to be the workhorse and eventually take over for Chris Ivory (3.8 yards per carry in 2016) and T.J. Yeldon (3.6 yards per carry)

Fournette is particularly interesting because he can take plenty of pressure off the shoulders of young quarterback Blake Bortles if he lives up to expectations.

Presuming Fournette bowls over defenders like he did at LSU, opposing defenses will be forced to bring additional players into the box, which should free up receivers Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee.

Fournette will just have to wait to be gradually eased into that role before completely turning heads in the Jacksonville backfield.