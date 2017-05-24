Le'Veon Bell Donates $750,000 for Turf Field at Groveport Madison High School

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell donated $750,000 to his alma mater, Groveport Madison High School in Ohio, to install turf on the team's football field.

"This is an incredible gift to the Groveport Madison Schools community," Groveport Madison Superintendent Bruce Hoover said, per Chad Conant of ABC6. "Le'Veon and his mother, Lisa, give credit to many people at GMHS, most particularly to coach Bryan Schoonover, for helping Le'Veon during his high school years.

"This gift speaks to the power of strong, trusting relationships between our students and staff. It also demonstrates the power and connection between our schools and our alumni—and what it means to be a Cruiser."

The school will rename the Cruiser Stadium field "Le'Veon Bell Field" in the Steelers star's honor. Bell played for the Cruisers before attending Michigan State and becoming a second-round pick to Pittsburgh in 2013.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Bell rushed for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016, adding 75 receptions for 616 yards and two scores. The Steelers designated him as their franchise player for next season, which will guarantee him a $12.1 million base salary. He'd made only a little more than $2.4 million over his first four NFL seasons, per Spotrac.