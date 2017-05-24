Tony Jefferson Thinks Revamped Ravens Defense Has Chance to Be 'Legendary'

RICK SCUTERI/Associated Press

After signing a four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in March, safety Tony Jefferson is very high on his new team's prospects heading into the 2017 season.

During an appearance on NFL Network Tuesday (via ESPN's Jamison Hensley), Jefferson sees big things in store for the Ravens defense.

"We got a great defense that this front office put together," Jefferson told the network. "We have an opportunity to be legendary."

The Ravens did spend a lot of money in the offseason to revamp a defense that had a solid 2016 season. They finished seventh in yards and ninth in points allowed, though they did finish 24th with 28 touchdown passes given up.

To improve upon that group, the Ravens signed Jefferson, re-signed defensive tackle Brandon Williams, drafted cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the first round, pass-rushers Tyus Bowser and Chris Wormley and linebacker Tim Williams with their first four selections.

Building a legendary defense in Baltimore means something different than it would for almost any other franchise. The Ravens won Super Bowl 35 on the strength of a defense that allowed an NFL-record 165 points during the regular season and 23 points in four playoff games.