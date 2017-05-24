Gus Johnson Part of FS1's Broadcast Team Covering Big3 League

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Gus Johnson has been tabbed as the lead play-by-play announcer for the first season of Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league, which is scheduled to broadcast on Fox and FS1 this summer.

According to an official press release Wednesday, color commentator Jim Jackson and actor and comedian Michael Rapaport—who will serve as a sideline reporter—will comprise the remainder of the BIG3's primary broadcast team.

Johnson and Jackson have a preexisting rapport since they anchor Fox's coverage of Big East basketball.

The BIG3 will begin play June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with four games featuring all eight teams—the scheduling template the league will follow throughout the summer.

FS1 will then broadcast games every Monday evening beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The championship game Aug. 26 will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on Fox.