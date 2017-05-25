Breaking Down Pittsburgh Steelers' Best, Worst Contracts

1 of 8

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

When the Steelers signed star wideout Antonio Brown to a contract extension in March, it was not surprising.

Brown had been promised such a deal prior to the start of the 2016 season when the Steelers, in good faith, restructured the remaining money on his previous contract to pay him over $11 million.

Then, in the spring, the pen hit paper: The Steelers gave Brown a four-year, $68 million deal with $19 million guaranteed. His $17 million per-year average thus became the highest in the league among wideouts.

Though this contract seems steep—Brown takes up the second-most cap space on the roster this year, behind quarterback Ben Roethlisberger—it is one that benefits the Steelers' bottom line as much as it does Brown's.

For one, the Steelers get to retain the services of the league's top receiver until 2022 if they so choose. But with only $19 million in full guarantees—all in the form of a prorated signing bonus—the Steelers aren't on the hook for as much in dead money should they choose to release him before the deal ends.

There are catches, to be sure: Brown will get a (guaranteed) $6 million roster bonus next year if on the roster on the fifth day of the league year, but that roster bonus dips to $2.5 million in 2019. And the Steelers can get out of the deal with a relatively manageable dead-money charge of $7.6 million in 2020 (versus a $15.1 million cap hit if he is on the roster).

With other top receivers around the league on contracts of comparable overall value, most of those players have full guarantees much larger than Brown's, making any attempt by teams at moving on an expensive one.

Brown's deal gives the receiver the money he's worth, while allowing the Steelers to hold on to the rights of one of the league's best at his position—and the ability to move on relatively painlessly if need be.