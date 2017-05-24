Svi Mykhailiuk Withdraws from 2017 NBA Draft to Return to Kansas

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas Jayhawks guard Svi Mykhailiuk announced on his Instagram page Wednesday he will return to school for his senior year after previously declaring his intention to test the NBA draft waters:

Wednesday was the deadline for players who did not hire an agent to withdraw from the draft process and still maintain eligibility for the 2017-18 college basketball season.

Teammate Devonte' Graham reacted to the news:

Mykhailiuk is best known for his three-point shooting and ability to stretch the floor for Kansas. He drilled 39.8 percent of his shots from deep in 2016-17 after connecting on 40.2 percent as a sophomore.

He posted 9.8 points per game last season, which was good enough for fourth on the team. However, head coach Bill Self will need Mykhailiuk to carry more of the load in 2017-18 after the departures of Josh Jackson to the draft and Frank Mason III to graduation.

Benton Smith of KUSports.com noted Mykhailiuk was able to play just one day at the NBA combine in Chicago because of an ankle injury, which cost him a golden opportunity to bolster his draft stock.

He will now look to lead the Jayhawks to the Final Four after two consecutive Elite Eight exits.