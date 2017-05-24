Michael Jordan's 1984 Olympic Shoes Up for Auction

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Michael Jordan's shoes from the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles have been put up for auction by SCP Auctions.

According to a report by TMZ Sports on Wednesday, the Converse shoes Jordan wore to help the United States win a gold medal have his autograph, and SCP Auctions is anticipating the Hall of Famer's kicks could go for more than $100,000.

TMZ also noted the shoes are "considered to be in great condition" and part of the value stems from the fact the sneakers are Converse. Jordan has been a part of the Nike family since October 1984, two months after the Olympics ended.

Since joining Nike and establishing the Air Jordan brand, MJ has become one of the richest and most valuable athletes in the world. Forbes estimates his value at $1.31 billion, though he's been retired from the NBA since 2003.