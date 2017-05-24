WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 24

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Taped prior to TakeOver: Chicago, the May 24 episode of NXT hit the WWE Network airwaves with a main event pitting Drew McIntyre against Wesley Blake that was booked a week earlier.

The ferocious Scot was seeking to continue his undefeated streak, but Blake, an accomplished tag team specialist, had other plans.

Speaking of veterans of tag team wars, Curt Hawkins sought to provide Aleister Black with his first real competition.

He did not fare well.

The Velveteen Dream arrived to round out the broadcast, which may not have huge implications going forward but still made for an entertaining sprint of a show.

Find out who emerged victorious, how their wins and performances may affect their futures going forward, and how each match graded out on Wednesday's broadcast.