WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 24
Taped prior to TakeOver: Chicago, the May 24 episode of NXT hit the WWE Network airwaves with a main event pitting Drew McIntyre against Wesley Blake that was booked a week earlier.
The ferocious Scot was seeking to continue his undefeated streak, but Blake, an accomplished tag team specialist, had other plans.
Speaking of veterans of tag team wars, Curt Hawkins sought to provide Aleister Black with his first real competition.
He did not fare well.
The Velveteen Dream arrived to round out the broadcast, which may not have huge implications going forward but still made for an entertaining sprint of a show.
Find out who emerged victorious, how their wins and performances may affect their futures going forward, and how each match graded out on Wednesday's broadcast.
Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins
This week's episode of NXT kicked off with Aleister Black hitting the ring to a roar from fans in Chicago for this past weekend's TakeOver.
His opponent? Raw's Curt Hawkins, who has become a star-maker of sorts. The New York native was seeking vengeance after enduring a loss to the enigmatic, goth newcomer.
Hawkins gained the early advantage, but Black cut him off at every opportunity. He countered or escaped everything the former tag team champion attempted and finished him off with Black Mass for another impressive win.
Result
Aleister Black defeated Curt Hawkins
Grade
B
Analysis
Aleister Black continues to be the most impressive Superstar to enter NXT in a long time.
His wins are incredibly convincing, and he has yet to truly be challenged. Even a main roster star like Hawkins, who has a championship on his resume, was no match to the newcomer.
It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, who he squares off with in his first major rivalry. Who can believably be paired with him is a question management will have to address given his early dominance.
The Velveteen Dream Debuts
Patrick Clark made his long-awaited debut Wednesday night as The Velveteen Dream, squaring off with the unknown Robert Anthony.
Anthony connected with a shot at one point, but it only served to infuriate the newcomer.
Dream delivered a nice springboard clothesline at one point and finished his opponent off moments later with a top rope elbow drop for the win.
Result
Velveteen Dream defeated Robert Anthony
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a fine introduction to the new character—and the performer himself looked fine—but it was not such a great showing that it is obvious to the NXT faithful that the act will stick.
In the increasingly serious environment of NXT, Velveteen Dream feels a bit too gimmicky to succeed at the level of an Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre or even Bobby Roode.
Time will tell, but for now, the jury is out on the newcomer.
Drew McIntyre vs. Wesley Blake
Drew McIntyre, a towering and focused beast of a competitor reintroduced to the WWE Universe through NXT, stood across the ring and menacingly stared down Wesley Blake to start Wednesday's main event.
Blake made the mistake of landing a chop and talking some trash, to which McIntyre answered by booting the former tag team champion to the mat with ease. He followed up moments later with a nasty belly-to-belly suplex that sent Blake flying.
The heel gained control heading into break, though—the first time his offense even appeared effective.
Blake worked a hammerlock as the action returned. McIntyre attempted to fight out of it, but Blake leapt from the ropes and caught him in a cross armbreaker.
McIntyre fired off a series of rights and a big corner splash before putting an exclamation point on the flurry with a double ax handle. He planted Blake with a sit-out powerbomb for two.
Blake fought out of the Future Shock DDT and delivered a jumping armbreaker.
McIntyre blasted Blake with his big boot and scored the pinfall.
Result
Drew McIntyre defeated Wesley Blake
Grade
B+
Analysis
McIntyre continues to look like a beast, picking up another victory in impressive fashion.
Blake was a revelation here, looking every bit the equivalent of a Superstar who could conceivably beat a wrestler of McIntyre's ability. Like Buddy Murphy when he is given the chance to showcase his abilities as a singles competitor, Blake seized the opportunity and showcased his skills for management.
Hopefully it earns him a shot at climbing out of the obscurity he finds himself in at this point.