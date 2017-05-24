Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson Hired by Browns as Senior Personnel Executive

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns hired former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson as a senior personnel executive on Wednesday, the team announced.

"Ryan brings valuable experience to our personnel group," Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said in a release. "He was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years. We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff."

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee offered his thoughts on the news once it was made official:

Grigson has been a member of various front offices for the past 19 years, and his most recent stint came with the Colts from 2012-2016.

During that five-season stretch as the team's general manager, Grigson oversaw a roster that made three straight playoffs, including an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2014.

However, the Colts regressed and went 8-8 during both the 2015 and 2016 seasons as injuries to Andrew Luck, a lackluster offensive line and shoddy secondary hindered the team's upside.

Girgson's tenure was also marred by some misses in the draft. Most notably, he whiffed on 2014 first-round pick Bjoern Werner—who has since retired—and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett—who was drafted in the first round two years ago even though the Colts had more pressing needs to address.

Grigson's most maligned move, though, came in September 2013 when he shipped a first-round pick to the Browns in exchange for running back Trent Richardson—who rushed for 977 yards and six touchdowns in 29 total games with the Colts.