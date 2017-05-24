Robert Yates, Red Byron, More Make Up 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

NASCAR announced its 2018 Hall of Fame class Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The five-man class consisted of Robert Yates, Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Ken Squier and Ron Hornaday, as announced on NBC Sports Network's broadcast.

Alan Cavanna of Fox Sports noted there was a tie in the vote, which forced a tiebreaker vote for the fifth and final spot.

NASCAR on NBC shared the five honorees:

According to Jim Utter of Motorsport.com, Hornaday beat Alan Kulwicki in the tiebreaker vote.

Bob Pockrass of ESPN shared the percentage breakdown of the votes:

The Charlotte Observer noted there were 20 nominees for the 2018 class and provided a short biography for each one. Yates earned the highest percentage of votes Wednesday as someone who won the NASCAR Cup series as an owner and an engine builder.

Elsewhere, Byron was the first NASCAR Cup series champion back in 1949. Squier was a broadcaster and inspired the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence. Evernham was a three-time series champion as a crew chief, and Hornaday was a four-time champion in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.