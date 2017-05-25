Cavaliers vs. Warriors NBA Finals 2017 Schedule, TV Info Announced

Jason Miller/Getty Images

We've finally arrived.

A third straight NBA Finals showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers has been the presumed outcome for this NBA season the moment the ball was tipped on opening night. Cleveland ensured fans received their expected result when it dispatched the Boston Celtics 135-102 in the Eastern Conference Finals in Thursday's Game 5.

This year's clash will serve as a rubber match after the Warriors captured the 2015 crown and the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 championship. Here is a look at the entire NBA Finals schedule and broadcast information for the 2017 version of this matchup, per NBA.com.

Game Date Matchup Time (ET) TV 1 Thursday, June 1 Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors 9 p.m. ABC 2 Sunday, June 4 Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors 8 p.m. ABC 3 Wednesday, June 7 Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers 9 p.m. ABC 4 Friday, June 9 Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers 9 p.m. ABC 5 Monday, June 12 Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors 9 p.m. ABC 6 Thursday, June 15 Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers 9 p.m. ABC 7 Sunday, June 18 Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors 8 p.m. ABC

The big difference this time around is the presence of Kevin Durant.

The 2013-14 MVP is one of the best players in the league and joined an already loaded Warriors team this past offseason. All he proceeded to do was score 25.1 points and grab 8.3 rebounds per game behind a blistering 53.7 percent shooting clip from the field. He gives the Warriors yet another superstar who can take over a game alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The star power is one of the primary attractions in this Finals because Cleveland has it in spades as well.

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history and already demonstrated how incredible he can be on this stage last year when he put the Cavaliers on his back and became the first player in league history to lead all players on both teams in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in the Finals.

While he scored 41 points in each of Game 5 and 6 and then notched a triple-double in Game 7, James wasn't alone. Running mate Kyrie Irving poured in 41 points in Game 5 and hit the game-winning three in Game 7 at Oracle Arena.

The Cavaliers also have Kevin Love to bring rebounding and stunning outlet passes and a strong supporting cast to counter Golden State's four-headed All-Star monster.

Revenge will also be a factor after Cleveland ruined the Warriors' record-setting 73-win season by overcoming that 3-1 deficit.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob already said that "we were the better team…we need a chance to go in there and prove that" when discussing his preference to play Cleveland, per Marcus Thompson II of the Mercury News.

Maybe Golden State was the better team and never recovered from Andrew Bogut's Game 5 injury and Green's Game 5 suspension, but the Cavaliers have the hardware. If Cleveland plans on keeping the throne, it needs to figure out a way to take four of seven against a Warriors squad that is 27-1 in its last 28 games.

The rubber match starts June 1.