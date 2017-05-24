Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Luke Shaw and Ante Coric

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Luke Shaw will reportedly learn of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's plans for him before the end of May amid speculation Liverpool are interested in the left-back.

According to The Mirror's James Nursey, Shaw will soon be told if he has a future at Old Trafford now the UEFA Europa League final is out of the way and the Red Devils' campaign is over.

Nursey added the 21-year-old, who wants to remain at United, is wanted by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Shaw has made just 47 appearances in three seasons at Old Trafford due to frequent struggles with injury.

He only managed 11 Premier League outings for United this year, per Squawka:

Luke Shaw 2016-17 Premier League Stats Apps 11 Assists 1 Chances Created 10 Take-Ons 9 Tackles 7 Headed Duels 11 Interceptions 14 Clearances 30 Pass Completion 85% Squawka

The England international made a successful comeback in the latter part of the season amid public criticism from Mourinho and looked to be regaining his form, per football writer Liam Canning:

However, Shaw's campaign was once again cut short by injury, and according to Nursey he will be absent until August as a result of the surgery he needed on his ankle.

There's a top player in Shaw bursting to get out and left-back should be on the of the key areas Liverpool look to strengthen this summer.

If the Reds could sign him and keep him fit in order for him to reach his potential he could be an outstanding buy, but at the moment there's a significant question mark over whether that is a realistic possibility.

As such, Liverpool would likely be better served looking for a more reliable option elsewhere.

Meanwhile, according to TransferMarketWeb's Claudio Colla, the Reds are interested in Dinamo Zagreb starlet Ante Coric, but they could face competition from Spurs, Roma, Mainz, West Bromwich Albion and Sampdoria for his signature.

The 20-year-old has split his time between playing as a No. 10 or on the left wing this season and contributed eight goals and five assists in all competitions. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The Croatian already has a reputation for his dazzling dribbling skills and superb technique, making it extremely difficult to dispossess him, though he may need to adapt to the Premier League because of his slight physique.

Coric's distribution and intelligence also belies his tender age, while his career-best goal return this season suggests his finishing is improving somewhat too.

Liverpool's qualification to the UEFA Champions League could ensure their only significant competition for him is Spurs or Roma, though equally, the three clubs could struggle to offer him a similar role to the one he enjoys now, and he needs minutes on the pitch to reach his potential.