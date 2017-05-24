Travis Schlenk Reportedly to Be Named Atlanta Hawks GM

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly tabbed Golden State Warriors assistant general manager Travis Schlenk as their new general manager, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski and ESPN.com's Marc Stein.

A 12-year veteran of the Warriors' front office, Schlenk spent the last five seasons as the team's assistant GM behind Bob Myers. During that stretch, he helped craft the Warriors into a dominant force that captured the 2014-15 NBA title and has now rattled off three straight Western Conference championships dating back to that successful pursuit of the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Now Schlenk will head to the Hawks—who underwent an organizational shakeup earlier in the month when head coach Mike Budenholzer stepped down from his post as the team's president and Wes Wilcox resigned as general manager.

As a result, Schlenk will be tasked with making several key decisions during his first months on the job, including several in next month's draft. At present, the Hawks are slated to make selections at pick Nos. 19, 31 and 60.

Furthermore, Schlenk will have to navigate the free agency of All-Star Paul Millsap—who opted out of his $21.4 million player option for next season to test the open market.

And with the Hawks currently in the midst of a run that has seen them qualify for the playoffs 10 years in a row, Schlenk figures to be under the microscope from the moment he arrives in Atlanta.