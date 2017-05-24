Justin Zanik Named Milwaukee Bucks Interim GM to Replace John Hammond

Otto Kitsinger/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have named Justin Zanik their interim general manager, but they will hire a search firm to fill the role permanently, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Former general manager John Hammond took the same position with the Orlando Magic, the team announced Tuesday.

Zanik has been the Bucks' assistant GM since last June.

Wojnarowski previously expected Zanik to earn the permanent general manager role as a GM-in-waiting while Hammond finished out the last year of his contract.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, however, he will simply get a chance to interview for the role.

Prior to this past year in Milwaukee, the 42-year-old spent three seasons in the Utah Jazz front office. He was a certified agent with the NBAPA.

If the Bucks do give other candidates a fair chance, it could be a highly sought after position. The team has one of the top young rosters in the league led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and is coming off its most wins (42) in the last seven years.