    Justin Zanik Named Milwaukee Bucks Interim GM to Replace John Hammond

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2017

    BOISE, ID - MARCH 24: Utah Jazz Assistant General Manager Justin Zanik answers a question at a press conference announcing the purchase of the D-League's Idaho Stampede by the Utah Jazz on March 24, 2015 at the Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Otto Kitsinger/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Otto Kitsinger/Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks have named Justin Zanik their interim general manager, but they will hire a search firm to fill the role permanently, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

    Former general manager John Hammond took the same position with the Orlando Magic, the team announced Tuesday.

    Zanik has been the Bucks' assistant GM since last June.

    Wojnarowski previously expected Zanik to earn the permanent general manager role as a GM-in-waiting while Hammond finished out the last year of his contract.

    According to Marc Stein of ESPN, however, he will simply get a chance to interview for the role.

    Prior to this past year in Milwaukee, the 42-year-old spent three seasons in the Utah Jazz front office. He was a certified agent with the NBAPA.

    If the Bucks do give other candidates a fair chance, it could be a highly sought after position. The team has one of the top young rosters in the league led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and is coming off its most wins (42) in the last seven years.