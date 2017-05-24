Angela Magana Challenges Cris Cyborg to Fight After Punch at UFC Retreat

Mitch Viquez/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Angela Magana is ready to settle her beef with Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino inside the octagon. The UFC women's bantamweight competitor took to Twitter on Wednesday to challenge Justino to a jujitsu matchup:

Magana's tweet comes after Justino was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly attacking Magana at the 2017 UFC athlete summit. Nick Strickland of CagePages.com posted a video of the altercation Monday, which shows Justino telling Magana "you don't respect nobody" before the situation turned physical.

Magana has become a vocal antagonizer of Cyborg on social media, which was the impetus for the altercation. The two women were separated by UFC officials, and Magana was taken to a Las Vegas hospital to be treated for a minor face wound.

“This is a misdemeanor crime, which is the lowest of Nevada penalties,” Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Steven Marrocco of MMA Junkie. “When they found probable cause to believe the crime had occurred, they cited that other individual. For us, it’s a very minor call, I guess you could say.”

Justino could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

Magana and Justino fight in different weight classes, so settling this at a UFC event seems highly unlikely.