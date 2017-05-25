Breaking Down Philadelphia Eagles' Best, Worst Contracts

0 of 8

Every NFL organization has to deal with the balancing act of orchestrating team-friendly contracts to make up for the overpriced deals they're stuck with, and the Philadelphia Eagles are no exception.

In recent years, the Eagles have doled out serious cash to some of their centerpieces on both the offensive line and defensive line. Most of them made sense at the time, but it's never a guarantee that a player will continue his elite level of play after getting his big pay day.

Philadelphia has done a nice job this offseason of shedding some of those contracts that no longer made sense for the team, but there are still a handful of bad deals on the books. It's just as well the Eagles did some fantastic work carving out some value contracts to offset them.

Let's take a closer look at four of the best and four of the worst contracts the Eagles have on the books at this point in the offseason.