Johnny Manziel Did Passing Drills with Odell Beckham Amid NFL Comeback Attempt

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught passes from Johnny Manziel this week in an attempt to aid the controversial quarterback in an NFL comeback.

According to TMZ Sports, Manziel worked with OBJ and a few other receivers, and the former Heisman Trophy winner reportedly performed well.

SportsDay Cowboys provided a photo of the two:

Per the New York Post, Beckham opted to work with Manziel rather than attending the first two days of Giants OTAs.

Beckham also made headlines this week by signing the richest shoe deal in NFL history. According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, the three-time Pro Bowler inked a five-year, $25 million contract with Nike.

While Beckham is among the NFL's top wideouts, Manziel hasn't been on an NFL roster since the Cleveland Browns released him following the 2015 season.

Cleveland selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, but he went just 2-6 as a starter and struggled with off-field issues during his two years with the team.

Manziel has publicly committed to an NFL comeback, and per CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, he recently worked out with Wyoming quarterback and potential 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick Josh Allen.