Byron Scott Felt 'Betrayed, Lied to and Deceived' During Lakers Tenure

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Byron Scott isn't happy with the way his career as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach came to an end.

According to Mark Medina of the Orange County Register, he "felt betrayed, lied to and deceived" by the team's front office.

Scott was fired two years into a four-year contract, but he said general manager Mitch Kupchak and team executive Jim Buss promised him at least a third year.

The Lakers went 38-126 in two years with Scott at the helm, but the coach believes he was a scapegoat on a team that featured Kobe Bryant and not much else.

He said his role was to "get through the next two years so Kobe doesn't go crazy."

Current head coach Luke Walton helped lead the Lakers to 26 wins in his first year and has full support within the organization, although Kupchak and Buss were fired during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Scott thinks his time in the professional ranks is over after parts of 15 seasons as a head coach.

"I just don't like the disloyalty and the politics that are going on a lot in the NBA," the 2007-08 Coach of the Year said. "If I coach again, the collegiate level would be the better fit for me."