Manchester United Transfer News: Renato Sanches Rumours and Michael Keane Update

Manchester United could have another chance at signing Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches this summer, but they'll need to beat interest from Juventus to do so. Elsewhere, Burnley have warned Michael Keane's old club off returning for their former defender.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (h/t the Daily Star's Luke Gardener), Juventus are ready to contend for Sanches after he failed to meet expectations during his first season at the Allianz Arena.

The 19-year-old moved to Bavaria from Benfica last summer after impressing at UEFA Euro 2016, and the Red Devils were known to be one of the interested suitors at the time, per Gardener's report.

Much of Bayern's outgoings this summer could depend largely on who they allow to leave the Allianz Arena first, although Bundesliga expert Clark Whitney recently noted Bayern have already found their replacement in Schalke's Leon Goretzka:

Sanches is hardly considered a key component in Germany, either, having made only nine starts across all competitions in his maiden season with Bayern, playing the full 90 minutes in the Bundesliga on just one occasion.

That being said, Die Roten manager Carlo Ancelotti has previously indicated the Portugal international won't be sold despite a lacklustre first season with the club, per the Bundesliga website's Alex Chaffer:

Meanwhile, Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has issued United a hands-off warning in regards to their interest in former Red Devils academy star Keane, who was a crucial asset in the club's Premier League survival campaign.

The issue for the Clarets is that they risk losing their centre-back for nothing when his contract expires next summer, but Garlick has insisted that's an acceptable price if it means staying in the top flight, per the Press Association (h/t ESPN FC):

"Let's roll it forward a year -- what's the prize for staying up again, another £120-130 million. So if we miss out on one or two fees and get that, I know what I'd take. The most important thing for the fans to know is that we don't actually have to sell any player. Going forward it's got to be on our terms and terms that are right for us. Do we need to sell anyone? No."

Garlick went on to say Burnley "haven't had any formal interest in anyone," but Keane is sure to attract offers following a steadfast season at Turf Moor, during which he took his first steps as a fully fledged England international.

United manager Jose Mourinho is said to be prepared to sell incumbent defender Chris Smalling, per the Daily Star's Jeremy Cross, while journalist Alastair Campbell has given Keane extremely high praise:

The Red Devils may feel some pain shelling out to bring back a player they allowed to leave for a small fee in 2015, but they would do so knowing they've receiving a much-improved version of the star they sold.

Keane has proved away from Old Trafford that he could be up to the task of being a United regular, but Burnley's unwillingness to do business this summer may scupper United's plans before they have a chance to take flight.