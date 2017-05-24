Tiger Woods Talks 'Instant' Relief from Back Surgery, Says Outlook Is 'Positive'

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

As the wait for Tiger Woods to return to the golf course continues, the 14-time major champion is in good spirits after his most recent back surgery.

In a post on his official website, Woods wrote he is feeling better than he has in a long time after having fusion surgery:

"It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years.

"I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope. The process leading up to my decision to have surgery was exhaustive. I consulted with a specialist, and after weighing my options, that’s when I decided to go to Texas to have surgery.

Woods later said his long-term prognosis and return to competitive golf is "positive," but added "there's no hurry."

Woods announced on April 20 he had undergone a procedure to alleviate back and leg pain as a result of his bottom lower back disc's being severely narrowed following previous herniations and surgeries.

His recovery time from the most recent operation is estimated to be six months, which does likely rule him out for a return during the 2016-17 PGA Tour season that ends with the Presidents Cup from September 28-October 1.

The 41-year-old Woods played in three tournaments this year. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open and withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic prior to the second round due to back spasms.

Woods' last win on the PGA Tour was at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2013.