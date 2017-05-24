Charlie Blackmon Posts Historic Start to Season from Leadoff Spot

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon collected two home runs and four RBI during Tuesday's 8-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Blackmon sets the tone for the Rockies atop the batting order, but he has also driven in a historic number of runs in the early portion of 2017.

Following Tuesday's output, Blackmon has now recorded 40 RBI—all from the leadoff spot—across the team's first 47 contests. That's the quickest any leadoff hitter has notched 40 RBI since the league began recording the stat in 1920, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

The 30-year-old possesses the ideal combination of contact, power and speed to serve as a leadoff hitter. His power numbers reached a new level last season when he smacked a career-high 29 homers and posted a career-best .324 batting average. However, with the rise in power came a dip in his stats dependent on speed. After racking up a career-high 43 steals in 2015, he notched just 17 last year and owns only four through 46 games played in 2017.

While hitting at Coors Field benefits his offensive numbers—with seven of his 11 home runs coming at home—Blackmon has totaled an even 20 RBI between home and road games this season. He currently leads the majors in RBI, triples, hits, at-bats and plate appearances, heading to the plate frequently thanks to a strong Rockies lineup.

Colorado ranks fourth in runs scored per game this season behind the Washington Nationals, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers. The club has averaged 8.4 runs per contest over the last five games and will look to keep things rolling Wednesday evening in the third game of a four-game set in Philadelphia.