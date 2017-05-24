Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid but could lose out on his team-mate Alvaro Morata to AC Milan.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda on El Chiringuito de Jugones (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star, via OK Diario's Nacho Atanes), Rodriguez is set to leave Real this summer and is more likely to join Chelsea than United.

Per Marca's Hugo Cerezo, both English clubs are also linked with Morata, but he is wanted by new Milan owner Li Yonghong to help transform the Rossoneri back into giants on the European stage, and having experience of Serie A with Juventus could make them a more likely option.

Both players could be set to depart the Santiago Bernabeu as neither enjoys a prominent role in the team despite showing good form when given the chance, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

James started 20 matches and played for 1,824 minutes this season, while Morata has started 19 in all competitions with a total of 1,871 minutes.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Of the two, Morata would be the more useful option for Chelsea.

Football writer Liam Canning believes Rodriguez would be a good signing for United due to the additional creativity he could provide:

Indeed, the Colombian's vision and delivery are exceptional, as is his ability to contribute goals from midfield, but Chelsea don't especially need him.

The Blues already have Cesc Fabregas as a top-class playmaking option, and he typically plays second fiddle to N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic because manager Antonio Conte prefers their solidity.

Rodriguez could also play in their front three in one of the positions either side of the striker, but with Eden Hazard and Pedro excelling and Willian providing outstanding back-up, he's not overly needed if they all stay.

A new striker would be of use, though, as Diego Costa has frequently been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this season.

If he does go, Chelsea would only have Michy Batshuayi, and while the Belgian has impressed during limited opportunities this year, the Blues will need more than one option as they balance domestic and European duties next year.

Morata's return to Real has shown he can be a prolific goalscorer—perhaps the one mark against him over his otherwise successful stint with Juve—so he'd be a strong choice.