Lance Armstrong, Girlfriend Anna Hansen Announce Engagement on Instagram

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lance Armstrong announced on Instagram that he and longtime partner Anna Hansen are engaged.

The cyclist revealed Hansen accepted his Tuesday proposal:

Per TMZ, Armstrong and Hansen have been together for almost 10 years and have two children together: Max, seven, and Olivia, six.

The 45-year-old posted the picture from Lake Austin, in his home state of Texas.

Armstrong was previously married to Kristin Richard—with whom he has three children—for five years between 1998 and 2003, and was also engaged to singer Sheryl Crow prior to his relationship with Hansen.

He won a record seven consecutive Tour de France titles during an illustrious cycling career, before having the titles stripped in 2012 for having used performance-enhancing drugs.