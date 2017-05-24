ACC Baseball Tournament 2017: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

The 2017 ACC Baseball Tournament continued on Wednesday with major players like North Carolina and Wake Forest taking the field for the first time in search of supremacy and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

Defending champion Clemson lost in its first game on Tuesday, dropping a 6-3 contest against Duke. The Tigers won't play again until Friday when they take on Virginia, but they will need help to make it out of pool play and into the semifinals.

North Carolina, which won the Coastal Division with a 23-7 conference record, has a solid chance to make a deep run. The Tar Heels haven't won an ACC tournament title since 2013, so this is an excellent opportunity to make a statement heading into the NCAA tournament.

2017 ACC Tournament Results - May 24 Matchup Result/Start Time (ET) No. 8 Florida State def. No. 12 Notre Dame 5-3 (12 Innings) No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Boston College Approx. 8 p.m. No. 3 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 Georgia Tech TBD Source: TheACC.com

ACC Tournament Bracket (via The Piedmont Sundial)

Florida State 5, Notre Dame 3 (12 Innings)

The Florida State Seminoles needed 12 innings to put away the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Jackson Lueck delivered the walk-off two-run homer, his second of the game, in the 5-3 victory.

This was a pitching duel early with both teams trading zeroes through the first five innings. Notre Dame got the first strike in the top of the sixth on Nick Podkul's solo home run. The sophomore had a terrific day at the plate, recording four of the Fighting Irish's 13 hits, with two being home runs.

Florida State took a 3-1 lead thanks to two runs in the sixth inning and another run in the seventh inning. Jackson Lueck hit his first big blast in the sixth with a two-run homer off Notre Dame reliever Brandon Bielak.

Podkul's second homer of the game cut Notre Dame's deficit to one run and Ryan Lidge tied the score with an RBI double.

Things would remain that way until Lueck finally sent one over the wall in left-center field to give Florida State the win and an excellent start to the ACC tournament.