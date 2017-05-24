SEC Baseball Tournament 2017: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

After weather caused a series of delays during the first day of play at the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament, Wednesday featured the final game of the single-elimination first round and the beginning of the double-elimination second round.

Eight teams look to stake their claim as the best the SEC has to offer in 2017, including top-seeded Florida as it meets an Auburn team that swept the Gators in a three-game series in March.

2017 SEC Tournament Results - May 24 Matchup Result/Start Time (ET) No. 5 Mississippi State def. No. 12 Georgia 3-0 No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 11 South Carolina 2 p.m. No. 2 LSU vs. No. 10 Missouri 5:30 p.m. No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 Auburn 9 p.m. Source: SECSports.com

SEC Tournament Bracket (via SEC Country)

Mississippi State 3, Georgia 0

Konnor Pilkington pitched eight shutout innings, scattering five singles and striking out six, to help Mississippi State knock off Georgia 3-0.

Georgia has been very kind to Pilkington this season. As the SEC Network noted, the right-hander has thrown 16 scoreless innings against the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Brent Rooker's moon shot to left field, via SEC Network:

Rooker would also score the Bulldogs' third run of the game after opening the bottom of the third inning with a single and later coming home on Hunter Vansau's sacrifice fly.

The win moves Mississippi State into the second round where it will take on Arkansas. Georgia's season comes to an end with a disappointing 25-32 record, marking the program's sixth straight year of missing the NCAA tournament.