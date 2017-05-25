Grading Every Golden State Warriors Player Entering NBA Finals

1 of 7

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

15. Kevon Looney, PF

Much like his rookie season, Looney has been out of the equation due to a hip injury. There hasn't been any surgery this time around, but there also haven't been any minutes. He's the only player on the roster to have not reached the floor this postseason.

Grade: N/A

14. Damian Jones, C

Custodial work isn't the most coveted NBA gig, but three consecutive sweeps provided Jones with a decent amount of mop-up time. The rookie has nearly logged a quarter of the minutes (21) he received in the regular season (85), while closing out four contests decided by an average of 26 points. He's also tallied at least a point and a rebound in every outing, although he's a minus-eight overall.

Grade: C-

13. James Michael McAdoo, PF

Not much has changed during McAdoo's third playoff run with the Warriors. His energy, athleticism and versatility help him hold his own when needed, but his skill set isn't strong enough to force his way on to the floor. He's received 10-plus minutes in three games and sat out three others, and somehow both allotments have seemed about right.

Grade: C

12. Matt Barnes, SF

For those with a sentimental slant, Barnes has evoked all the feels as a direct link back to the wildly popular (and perhaps transformative) "We Believe" Warriors. There's something special about a player who helped this franchise finally gain some relevance return at a time when it's reached the pinnacle of the sport.

"It's a dream come true," he told reporters of the Western Conference championship. "To be able to come back to really, kind of where I got started at, and to have an opportunity to do it with these guys, it's been a blessing."

But on a basketball level, Barnes has been a disaster this postseason. He has misfired on nine of his 12 field-goal attempts—including all six of his threes—and tallied more fouls (eight) than points (six). The Warriors have been outscored by 13 points over his 52 minutes.

Grade: D

11. JaVale McGee, C

McGee is a specialist, rarely impacting the game outside of the restricted area but using his hustle and explosiveness to dominate inside it. Savvy clubs can exploit him a bit by forcing him out of his effective areas, and he's tough to play when that happens (less than seven minutes in two Western Conference Finals games). But he's usually an energetic shot in the arm (plus-75 in 126 minutes).

Grade: B-