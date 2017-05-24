Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai Title Fight Reportedly Agreed to

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reported on Wednesday that Miguel Cotto and Yoshihiro Kamegai agreed to fight for the vacant WBO light middleweight title on Aug. 24 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

The fight will be live on HBO.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.