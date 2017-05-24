    Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai Title Fight Reportedly Agreed to

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2017

    SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 10: Professional boxer Miguel Cotto attends the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball hosted by Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation at The Barker Hanger on December 10, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation)
    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reported on Wednesday that Miguel Cotto and Yoshihiro Kamegai agreed to fight for the vacant WBO light middleweight title on Aug. 24 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

    The fight will be live on HBO.

             

