Charlotte to Host 2019 NBA All-Star Game After HB2 Repeal

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The NBA and the City of Charlotte have reportedly reached an agreement to hold the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at the Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center following the repeal of North Carolina's controversial HB2 law.

Rick Bonnell and Katherine Peralta of the Charlotte Observer first reported the deal Wednesday. The Hornets' official Twitter account confirmed the news.

The Charlotte Observer report noted the league had "tentatively reserved" the 2019 All-Star Weekend for the city after taking away the 2017 festivities due to HB2.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan provided a statement about the news: "All-Star Weekend is an international event that will provide a tremendous economic impact to our community while showcasing our city, our franchise and our passionate Hornets fanbase to people around the world."

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune passed along comments from NBA commissioner Adam Silver:

In April, Silver said the league was still in the process of making sure all of its standards were met by the compromise law that replaced HB2, per WSOC-TV.

"We will need to ensure our events can proceed with open access and anti-discrimination policies and that we can extend those policies to the venues, hotels and businesses," Silver said.

Jason Hanna, Madison Park and Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN noted North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the new law is "not a perfect deal and it is not my preferred solution" when it was signed in late March, but he felt it was a positive step for those in the LGBTQ community.

"For over a year now, House Bill 2 has been a dark cloud hanging over our great state. It has stained our reputation," Cooper said. "It has discriminated against our people, and it has caused great economic harm in many of our communities."

The Associated Press projected North Carolina would lose $3.76 billion in business opportunities over the course of 12 years if HB2 stayed in place.

Charlotte will serve as the All-Star Game host for the second time following the new agreement. It also welcomed the NBA's best in 1991.