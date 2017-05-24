Orlando to Host 2018 Pro Bowl, Was Host to Exhibition Last Season

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The NFL announced Wednesday that Orlando, Florida, will play host to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year in 2018.

According to an NFL press release, the game is slated to take place January 28, 2018, at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium.

NFL Senior Vice President of Events Peter O'Reilly discussed the reasoning behind the decision to return to Orlando: "The Pro Bowl is not only a time to watch NFL greats compete live, but it is also a unique opportunity to inspire youth and the next generation of stars. We received tremendous feedback from players, coaches, and fans about Orlando's first Pro Bowl, and we are excited to build upon that enthusiasm with a weeklong festival that celebrates the entire football community."

In addition to the Pro Bowl, Orlando will host the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, which debuted to positive feedback last year.

The AFC vs. NFC format is also back for the Pro Bowl after it returned last year in favor of the "unconferenced" draft.

The Pro Bowl has been criticized in recent years due to a perceived lack of competitiveness, but last year's game was a close battle, with the AFC prevailing 20-13.

Every Pro Bowl from 1980 through 2009 was held in Honolulu, but 2018 will mark the third time in four years that it takes place elsewhere.