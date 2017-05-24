AFL Round 10 Betting Preview: Game Odds, Trends, Analysis for Week Ahead

Matt King/AFL Media/Getty Images

For the first time in 2017, joint premiership favourites Greater Western Sydney Giants go into a match as underdogs as they travel across the Nullarbor Plain to take on West Coast in Perth on Sunday.



The Giants have had a couple of lucky escapes in recent weeks, prevailing thanks to last-minute goals in matches against Richmond and Collingwood.



Punters think their luck will run out in Perth at a venue where they've won just once before in seven tries, and they go in as $2.25 AUD outsiders, according to AustralianGambling.com.au, despite sitting a game clear of the Eagles on the ladder after 10 rounds.



West Coast's recent form is hardly inspiring, having been heavily beaten by Essendon when favourites at Etihad Stadium last week. They certainly look a lesser team when they travel, but at home this year they are a perfect four from four. They are $1.65 to stretch their unbeaten run against GWS to six.



Four days earlier, and some 3400 kilometres away, the round gets underway at Geelong's Simonds Stadium, where the Cats host Port Adelaide. Geelong are coming off their best win of the season, defeating reigning premier Western Bulldogs in a stunning return to form.



Of the back of that performance, where they set all sorts of new benchmarks for tackles and pressure, they are $1.67 to prevail here, having not lost to Port Adelaide at this venue since 2007. In fact, the Cats have won 16 of the past 18 contests between these two going back to 2004.



Port Adelaide are $1.92 outsiders, but they do have a decided advantage coming off an 11-day break from their trip to China to play Gold Coast, while the Cats are on the short back-up.





Sydney and Hawthorn may have won four of the past five premierships between them, but their 2017 finals prospects could well be determined by their matchup against one another at the SCG on Friday night.



Both have had just three wins so far this season, but the fact the Swans have won three in a row and host this match sees them as $1.24 favourites and with a minus-31.5 line. The Hawks are $4.10 here, the longest price they have been in a match in over a decade.



Saturday's clash between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Etihad could also prove season-defining for both teams. Both are coming off upset losses last week and sit just one position (and just 0.6 percent) apart on the ladder in eighth and ninth.



The Dogs are $1.47 favourites despite losing to the Saints late last year, while the Saints could prove the value at $2.71, with a 13.5 head start at the line.



Gold Coast's tour of football's frontiers sees them visit Alice Springs on Saturday to play Melbourne. The Demons are $1.46 to record their first win in four tries at Traeger Park, while the Suns are $2.75.



Saturday night sees the Dreamtime at the 'G match between Richmond and Essendon. The Tigers, who are coming off three consecutive losses by less than a goal, are $1.84 favourites against the Bombers ($1.97), who have knocked off Geelong and West Coast in upset wins in the past fortnight.



In the weekend's other matches, top-placed Adelaide ($1.19) are expected to beat fifth-placed Fremantle ($4.75), Collingwood are $1.08 when they host Brisbane ($8) at the MCG on Sunday and North Melbourne are $1.40 to beat Carlton ($2.95) across town at Etihad the same day.