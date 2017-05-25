Sudirman Cup 2017: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After Thursday

Allsport Co./Getty Images

South Korea and Thailand became the first two teams to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2017 Sudirman Cup on Thursday after they defeated respective quarter-final opponents Chinese Taipei and Denmark.

The Koreans were unrelenting in their crusade against Chinese Taipei and required only four matches to seal the scoreline they needed to advance and set up a semi-final clash against the Thai contenders.

That all-Asian affair will play out after the last remaining European representative, Denmark, fell 3-2 to Thailand despite their best efforts to revive in a mid-match comeback.

Sapsiree Taerattanachai was the star of the show for Thailand and bookended their quarter-final triumph with wins in the mixed and women's doubles, losing no games and adding four victories to her tournament record.

Upcoming 2017 Sudirman Cup Schedule Date Quarter-Final Fixtures Friday, May 26 China vs. India Friday, May 26 Japan vs. Malaysia Flashscore.com

Full results can be found at the tournament's official website, while the latest schedule can be found at SudirmanCup.com.au.

Scoreboard.com provided a look at the updated quarter-final bracket.

Thursday Recap

Thailand and Denmark engaged in one of the finest contests seen at this year's Sudirman Cup on Thursday, and it was thanks to Taerattanachai & Co. that the former were able to edge their foes three games to two.

Taerattanachai teamed up alongside Dechapol Puavaranukroh in the mixed doubles to down their Danish counterparts 21-19, 21-19, but Viktor Axelsen hit back with a convincing 21-15, 21-6 win in the men's singles.

Denmark then tilted the power balance in their favour after booking a 15-21, 21-18, 21-16 comeback win in the men's doubles, but Ratchanok Intanon's triumph over Line Kjaersfeldt tied the scores at two wins apiece.

Fortunately for Thailand, Taerattanachai had the stamina to see out another 100 per cent result in the mixed doubles, winning 21-15, 21-12 and seeing her country to a landmark place in the last four, per Badminton Talk:

South Korea were arguably the biggest winners of all on Thursday and advanced to the semi-finals of the Gold Coast, Australia, competition in swift fashion, storing their energy thanks to a 3-1 thrashing of Chinese Taipei.

Tzu Ying Tai managed to pull a match point back for Chinese Taipei and edged Ji Hyun Sung 21-16, 26-24, but it proved the nation's only point of the fixture as they suffered a swift quarter-final exit.

Son Wan Ho was next in action for South Korea, and he proceeded to thunder back from a 13-21 loss in his opener against Tien Chen Chou before nudging his way closer to qualification, per Premier Badminton League:

South Korea's other stars built on Son's performance and finished off a 3-1 win to seal the result in routine fashion, albeit not coming without its share of slight scares.

Their reward for victory is a semi-final berth opposite fellow qualifiers Thailand, who are hoping to reach the Sudirman Cup final for the first time in their history, while South Korea chase a fourth overall title.