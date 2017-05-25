Building the Perfect College Football Offense for 2017

0 of 11

Associated Press

USC's Sam Darnold and Penn State's Saquon Barkley were opponents in the exhilarating Rose Bowl a few months ago, but the outstanding QB and RB would team up in the starting lineup if we could handpick the perfect offense from 2017 college football rosters.

Though there are some cases where the obvious choice is also the top projected 2018 draft pick at his position, this is more than simply an exercise in talent aggregation. For example, we're searching for a good combination of both pass and run blocking on the offensive line. And in the receiving corps, a nice blend of deep threats and possession receivers is the goal. Versatility is a big plus.

In other words, they need to all fit together in order to create a cohesive and unstoppable offense.

For each of the 11 positions in this three-WR, one-TE singleback formation, an explanation for each selected starter is provided, as well as a nomination for a backup, should the starter be unwilling or unable to play for any reason.