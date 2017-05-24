T.J. Ward Says He Wants to Finish His Career with Broncos Amid Contract Talks

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Denver Broncos defensive back T.J. Ward said he hopes to spend the rest of his NFL career with the organization as he seeks a new contract.

On Tuesday, Troy E. Renck of ABC Denver passed along comments from the 30-year-old safety about his current career outlook.

"I would love to finish my career here," Ward said. "They have done that in the past with guys. I think I have proven myself. But if they think I need to show more, then I will just have to keep proving it to them."

Ward is entering the final season of a four-year, $22.5 million deal he signed with the Broncos before the 2014 campaign. His contract is set to count $5.75 million against the salary cap in 2017 before he potentially becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

"I want to be here," Ward told ABC Denver. "We will see what happens."

The report also noted the sides have engaged in "preliminary talks" about a possible extension, but no further details were included.

Ward is coming off another strong year patrolling the Denver secondary. He racked up 87 combined tackles, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles and an interception across 14 games.

Meanwhile, the Broncos defense as a whole ranked first against the pass by allowing just 186 yards per game through the air. The unit also tallied more interceptions (14) than passing touchdowns allowed (13), and held opposing quarterbacks to a 69.7 passer rating.

Broncos general manager John Elway was coy when asked about an extension for Ward at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, per Andrew Mason of the team's official website.

"I think we have to look at where we fall in and how we can do something with the money—what we have available next year, and who else is up next year," Elway said.

Ultimately, Denver will likely wait to see the progress made by its quartet of young safeties—Justin Simmons, Will Parks, Dante Barnett and Dymonte Thomas—before deciding whether to offer Ward another lucrative deal.