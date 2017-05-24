Europa League 2017: Players, Coaches React to Ajax vs. Manchester United

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United broke new territory by winning the UEFA Europa League crown for the first time in their history on Wednesday, when a convincing 2-0 win over Ajax saw them return to European silverware in Stockholm.

Paul Pogba's deflected effort broke the deadlock before Henrikh Mkhitaryan flicked home to double United's advantage minutes after the restart.

Speaking to BT Sport after the victory, Pogba was swift to quieten talk of a poor first season under manager Jose Mourinho (h/t the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg):

“We knew we were going to play Europa League. Our goal was to win. We are very proud. Nobody can talk. They say we have a bad season but we have three trophies. The start was very important. We scored early. We started to play backwards. We scored the second goal with Miki and we controlled the game.”

There was a more solemn touch to Pogba's post-match comments, however, as he dedicated the victory to those who were killed in an explosion at the Manchester Evening News Arena on Monday, per Steinberg:

“We know things like this are very sad all over the world, not only in Manchester but also in Paris. We won for them. We played for the country. We won for them. We played for them, the people who died.”

Juan Mata took to Twitter after Wednesday's victory and also had the city in his immediate thoughts:

United legend David Beckham also sent a message of unity in the face of tragedy, via his official Instagram account:

One who echoed the Frenchman's sentiment was former England striker Gary Lineker, who won a European Cup Winners' Cup during his time at Barcelona and praised Mourinho's achievement:

Ajax manager Peter Bosz was in much more dour mood than his United counterparts, however, and offered a somewhat futile outlook on the final speaking to Fox Sports, per Dutch football writer Michiel Jongsma:

Mkhitaryan also spoke in the minutes after United's success, via Steinberg, and confessed that while he came into the final with five Europa League goals this season—netting a sixth against Ajax—the true praise lay with his team-mates:

“Thank you to my team-mates because without them I could not have scored so many goals. Everyone said I was going to score in the final and I did thanks to my team-mates. Now we are playing in the Champions League next year.”

A long list of Red Devils alumni were plugged into social media for United's first European final since 2011, and former striking sensation Andy Cole was one of those happy to see Pogba's opener ease the pressure:

Rio Ferdinand was also on hand at the Friends Arena and reacted to Mkhitryan's 48th-minute conversion from a corner, remarking on the reaction of the crowd instead:

Another Old Trafford icon watching was former right-back Gary Neville, who illustrated his happiness to see his old side add another trophy after already winning the EFL Cup this season:

Per BBC Sport, Spain international Juan Mata highlighted the importance of bringing happiness to a city that's recently experienced difficult times:

"We have won a trophy the club has never won so we are really happy. It means a lot as it is my first European trophy with United and after what happened yesterday it is nice to bring a trophy back for Manchester. It has been a really difficult week in the city of Manchester and we are happy to win for all the people that have suffered."

United were deserving champions in the end and dealt with Ajax in astute manner, showing that for all their youthful exuberance, the Eredivisie giants were ill-equipped for the test in the end.

Many of their stars will assuredly have future chances at winning major silverware, but United will bask in Wednesday's win and the glory of what may come in next season's UEFA Champions League.