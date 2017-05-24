Giro d'Italia 2017: Pierre Rolland Wins Stage 17, Tom Dumoulin Maintains Lead

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

Pierre Rolland cycled to his first Grand Tour stage victory in five years after he battled his way to the top in Stage 17 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia.

The Cannondale-Drapac star finished 24 seconds ahead of Gorka Izaguirre, Rui Costa, Rory Sutherland and other pursuers, and his victory made this an especially cosmopolitan Giro, per the event's official Twitter account:

Tom Dumoulin was handed a fairly relaxed outing as the upper order of the general classification took a respite from the tortures of leading in what was a routine day for the peloton.

Here are the top 10 finishers on Stage 17, per Cycling Hub:

And here's a look at the top 10 in the general classification as things stand, with only a handful of stages left in the Giro:

A calm approach from the leaders after a difficult day's work on Stage 16 meant Dumoulin's place atop the standings was preserved on Wednesday, allowing some of the dark horses to emerge.

The stage journey from Tirano to Canazei didn't promise to be as demanding as its predecessor, bearing only the threat of two second-category climbs and a long climb to the finish line from Giovo, a third-category ascent 40 kilometres from the climax.

With the bigger stars hanging back and saving their best, it was the likes of Jan Polanc and Costa who gained attention as some of the higher-placed riders potentially seeking general classification breaks on Wednesday.

Of that pair, Costa was the only athlete who was able to maintain his challenge until the final bell, and ex-cyclist Michael Rasmussen thought there was more that could have come from the Portuguese:

Polanc did lead until around 12 kilometres out, but it was then that Rolland timed his surge, and Stage 17 didn't come without its share of scares on the descents, via Eurosport UK:

With a little help from Cannondale team-mate Michael Woods, Rolland was allowed to open up a lead with some expert tactics approaching the race's finish, despite Tejay van Garderen's best chase attempts.

The sum of its parts came true in the end, but Rolland was a worthy champion following a majestic ride into Canazei, as well as a worthy Grand Tour star overall, per cycling reporter Cillian Kelly:

While Rolland was the man of the hour, however, Team Sunweb was swift to celebrate keeping its place atop the GC following a day of what was close to rest:

Stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia will see riders set upon the quest from Moena to Ortisei, a ride that comprises two first-category climbs, two second-category climbs, a third-category ascent and a summit finish.

Dumoulin will hope Wednesday's outing was recovery enough to give him the best possible chance of hanging on to his lead in the general classification, while Rolland seeks to deal more damage to the heavy hitters of the competition.