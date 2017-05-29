Grading Dallas Cowboys' 5 Most Improved Positional Units

1 of 5

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The Cowboys lost a few veterans on their defensive line this offseason (Terrell McClain and Jack Crawford), but Dallas was able to add a lot of talent to the group via free agency and the draft. Let's first take a look at the veterans the Cowboys added to the group.

Stephen Paea was signed to compete with Cedric Thornton for the starting one-technique job. Paea finished 2016 with an average grade (75.7), according to Pro Football Focus. With Dallas not having a big, powerful middle linebacker to take on blocks, it makes sense that Dallas would go with Paea inside as he provides more girth and running stopping ability than Thornton. I predict that he will start over Thornton in Week 1.

Dallas also added former Giants' defensive end Damontre Moore to the roster. Moore played just 104 snaps last season, but Dallas is hoping that pairing him with Rod Marinelli will be the right move to resurrect his career. Moore is just 24 and has 10 career sacks to his name. He will be competing for a roster spot in camp.

In the draft, Dallas added three defensive linemen to compete for roles in 2017. The most notable addition is first-round pick Taco Charlton from Michigan. Charlton will start his career at right defensive end and will likely start from Week 1 at that spot. While he doesn't fit the traditional mold of a Marinelli right end, Charlton's length and quickness will allow him to be productive as a rookie. He will see plenty of snaps in his first year at multiple positions and should be able to help against the run right away.

Dallas also selected defensive linemen Joey Ivie and Jordan Carrell in the seventh-round of the draft. Each will provide quality depth as they fight for roster spots. Both are high-motor players who will make plays with athleticism and effort. They will be competing against one another for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Ultimately, Dallas added talent and depth to their defensive line. While it won't be the strength of their team going forward, it's clear that Dallas wanted to address this position and they've added lots of youth to the group. I expect the Cowboys to have an improved pass rush heading into 2017.