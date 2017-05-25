    Real Madrid Transfer News: Alvaro Morata Reportedly Agrees to AC Milan Move

    May 25, 2017

    LA CORUNA, SPAIN - APRIL 26: Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring goal during the La Liga match between RC Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid at Riazor Stadium on April 26, 2017 in La Coruna, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has reportedly agreed to join Serie A side AC Milan in the summer transfer window. 

    According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Spain international is set to sign a contract worth around €7.5 million (£6.5 million) a year at the San Siro, with the Rossoneri said to be ready to part with around €60 million (£52 million) to sign the striker.

    Het Laaste Nieuws’ Kristof Terreur relayed the story and noted that Chelsea, who have also been linked with the player, have lost interest in signing Morata:

