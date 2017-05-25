Real Madrid Transfer News: Alvaro Morata Reportedly Agrees to AC Milan Move

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has reportedly agreed to join Serie A side AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Spain international is set to sign a contract worth around €7.5 million (£6.5 million) a year at the San Siro, with the Rossoneri said to be ready to part with around €60 million (£52 million) to sign the striker.

Het Laaste Nieuws’ Kristof Terreur relayed the story and noted that Chelsea, who have also been linked with the player, have lost interest in signing Morata:

