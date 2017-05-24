WWE Backlash 2017: Outcomes That Will Have Biggest Impact at Money in the Bank

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE will handpick its next top challenger for the WWE Championship at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, in what looks to be the most exciting lineup in the match's history.

So far, we know that Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin are confirmed for the bout.

That's about as talented an array of stars as you're likely to see in such a match.

With Rusev perhaps also set to come into the fray, it sets things up for a hugely exciting few weeks on the blue brand.

But elsewhere, there were plenty of results from Sunday night's Backlash pay-per-view that will shape the card for Money in the Bank. Here's a look at the best.