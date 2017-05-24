WWE Backlash 2017: Outcomes That Will Have Biggest Impact at Money in the Bank

WWE Backlash 2017: Outcomes That Will Have Biggest Impact at Money in the BankMay 24, 2017
WWE will handpick its next top challenger for the WWE Championship at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, in what looks to be the most exciting lineup in the match's history.
So far, we know that Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin are confirmed for the bout.
That's about as talented an array of stars as you're likely to see in such a match.
With Rusev perhaps also set to come into the fray, it sets things up for a hugely exciting few weeks on the blue brand.
But elsewhere, there were plenty of results from Sunday night's Backlash pay-per-view that will shape the card for Money in the Bank. Here's a look at the best.
The Usos Def. Breezango
As great as it has been to see Tyler Breeze and Fandango step out of the shadows and become viable contenders for the SmackDown tag titles, The Usos will be moving onto bigger and better things at Money in the Bank.
That's because The New Day are on their way back.
Arguably WWE's most popular stable in years will immediately be thrust into tag title contention come Money in the Bank—and they may yet go on and win the belts at the first time of asking.
It's been interesting to see the SmackDown booking team reward Breezango with a push, but The Usos' victory over the duo both at Backlash and then on SmackDown on Tuesday night will see them move on and face fresh foe in The New Day come Money in the Bank.
Kevin Owens Def. AJ Styles
It's not necessarily the result of Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles that will have the biggest impact at Money in the Bank—more the way Owens secured victory.
With Styles losing via countout, it leaves open the possibility of another meeting between the two, something many fans would be very happy with indeed.
Of course, both Styles and Owens are booked to compete in the Money in the Bank match at the pay-per-view—but even if they do, who's ruling out them both pulling double duty?
We're going to see these two great wrestlers feud for a while yet, probably with a culmination at SummerSlam.
And with Owens winning in controversial circumstances at Backlash, it will have a knock-on effect for the rivalry to continue at, and beyond, Money in the Bank.
Jinder Mahal Def. Randy Orton
There's little doubting it was one of the biggest surprises in recent years—and with Jinder Mahal now standing tall with the WWE Championship, it has huge ramifications for the future of SmackDown's main event scene.
The effects of Mahal's victory will be felt well before Money in the Bank, but his victory does cast a different light on the favorites to win the Money in the Bank briefcase at the pay-per-view.
Assuming Mahal is still champion by then, and it's hard to imagine him dropping the belt, it increases the possibility of a babyface winning MITB and lining up Mahal in his sights.
Could AJ Styles be the guy? Could Shinsuke Nakamura make a quick leap into contention?
Or could WWE roll with a guy like Rusev, Mahal's former tag partner?
It will be intriguing to find out.