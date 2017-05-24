Tony Bradley Staying in 2017 NBA Draft, Leaving UNC

Lance King/Getty Images

Forward Tony Bradley has decided to stay in the 2017 NBA draft rather than return to North Carolina for his sophomore season.

According to ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Bradley will hire an agent. Per Scout.com's Evan Daniels, Bradley confirmed his decision to remain in the draft.

In his only season with the national champion Tar Heels, Bradley averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 57.3 percent from the field.

Per Ross Martin of 247Sports, Bradley measured just short of 6'11" and weighed in at a tick under 249 pounds at the NBA combine.

He had the fifth-longest wingspan but also registered the second-lowest standing vertical leap and lowest maximum vertical leap with steps.

According to Mark Armstrong of ABC11 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Bradley said most teams have told him he is a late-first-round pick.

ESPN.com's Chad Ford rated Bradley as the No. 22 overall prospect on his latest big board released Tuesday.